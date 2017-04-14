30 Years After This Girl Posed For A Preschool Photo, Her Fiancé Looked At The Picture And Gasped

Some say you “just know” when you meet the love of your life. And when Amy Giberson started dating Justin Pounders, she just knew he was her one true love and the man she wanted to walk up the aisle with. But when she showed him a picture from her preschool, he looked at it in shock. What he saw in the corner of the photo completely blew his mind.
Giberson grew up in St. Petersburg Florida. And when she was in preschool, she had a crush on a little boy in her class. The cute kindergarten romance involved playing with the building blocks, eating lunch together and enjoying games of tag in the schoolyard. And although more than 30 years have passed since the young romance, their teacher remembers it well.
One-time owner and teacher at Sunshine Preschool, Diane Tar recalls the toddlers’ brief dalliance. She told PEOPLE in November 2015, “They had a blast with each other. It was a quiet, bashful romance. They liked each other from afar, it was a young love, like a sweet crush.”
