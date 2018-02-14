This Young Boy Picked Up An Old Painting For $2 – But Then He Learned Its Astounding True Value

ADVERTISEMENT

When one young boy turned up to Antiques Roadshow with an old painting he’d purchased for just $2, people presumably wrote his purchase off. However, he was confident in his discovery, certain it was worth $150. And much to his delight, it turned out the artwork was worth a lot more.

For two decades, PBS’ Antiques Roadshow had helped to uncover some of America’s most valuable collector’s items. From rare Chinese cups to important works of art, the show has wowed audiences with astonishing appraisals of valuables worth up to $1.5 million.

The show relies on members of the public to bring in antiques for appraisal. They will usually reveal everything they know about the item before handing it over to an expert for their opinion. Often, the appraiser then gives a more thorough background on the object in question before estimating its value.

