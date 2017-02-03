21 Zodiac Match-Ups That Make For Perfect Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

You might have heard that those with Taurus as their star sign are stubborn, while Aries folk are go-getters. And you probably knew that each of the 12 zodiac signs supposedly has their own characteristics and personalities. In fact, that’s why some people refer to the zodiac to work out who exactly they should be dating. So, let’s save you the bother of having to research for yourself! Here are the 21 zodiac matches that make for ideal couples.

21. Cancer and Pisces

Cancer and Pisces are like a match made in heaven, or at least a match dreamed up by a Hollywood scriptwriter. Cancer is determined and persistent, while Pisces is imaginative and creative. In a relationship, this means they’d push each other to fulfill their goals.

20. Leo and Sagittarius

Leo and Sagittarius make for a fantastic couple, but the relationship won’t be without its ups and downs. Both signs are outgoing and energetic, so they live life to the max. Also, they’re truly caring people, so they’re sure to have a loving relationship.

