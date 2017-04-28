16 Years After The Chilling Disappearance Of These Teens, Police Received Unexpected New Evidence

ADVERTISEMENT

As the parents of Lauria Bible make their way towards the burning wreck of the trailer home, there’s no way to know what was going through their heads. The night before, their daughter had come over for a seemingly normal sleepover with her friend. And now, she was gone.

16-year-old friends Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible both hailed from Oklahoma. Ashley resided in the tiny town of Welch, which is comprised of just 600 people. There, she lived in a trailer home with her parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman.

On December 30, 1999 – the day after Ashley’s sweet 16 – the girls had a sleepover at the Freemans’ trailer home. Little did Lauria’s mom Lorena know, however, that that was the last time she would see her daughter. In fact, it day was the last time anyone would ever see the girls again.

