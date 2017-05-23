19 Years After This Railway Worker Slipped Into A Coma, He Awoke To Reveal His Astonishing Story

It was June 2007 when 65 year-old Polish national Jan Grzebski apparently woke up from a coma that he had been in since 1988. The astonishing story made Grzebski a hot news item, covered around the globe. Headlines such as the Daily Telegraph’s “Coma man wakes to new world after 19 years” were typical.
Newspapers and TV reports made much of the fact that this real-life story was strangely similar to the plot of a 2003 movie Good Bye, Lenin! In the film, a family in East Berlin decides to hide the fall of the Berlin Wall and East German communism from their aged, pro-communist mother after she emerges from a coma in 1990.
Most of the media stories warmed to this theme. Poland had changed a lot over the previous two decades. The BBC quoted a Polish TV station interview with Grzebski. “Now I see people on the streets with mobile phones and there are so many goods in the shops it makes my head spin,” he was reported as saying.
