2 Years After This Woman Disappeared From A Cruise Ship, Her Mother Revealed Her Darkest Suspicions

The last time that Bonnie Grogan saw her 35-year-old daughter Tammy alive, the cruise ship Imagination was somewhere in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Bonnie had blacked out during a gathering of friends and relatives in Tammy’s suite, which was odd because she hadn’t drunk any alcohol that night.

The next day, Tammy was nowhere to be seen. At first, her family thought she was entertaining herself somewhere, but when the ship finally docked in Florida and she still hadn’t appeared, they became concerned. By the time they told the ship of her disappearance, a full 32 hours had passed.

The information desk put out a page, but no one responded. Sadly, the Imagination had traveled more than 400 miles since Tammy was last seen. This meant it was too late to send out a search party. Instead, the Coast Guard contacted the Mexican authorities, who sent a message to vessels in the area. But Tammy was never found.

