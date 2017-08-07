26 Years After This Toddler Went Missing, Police Found Traces Of His Blood Inside A Toy Car

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Lorna Dawson was used to helping the police. Indeed, as head of soil forensics at the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, she was the natural choice to examine items sifted from over 800 tons of Greek soil. Among the recovered objects was a tiny car made of yellow plastic. It seemed innocent enough, but what this simple child’s toy revealed would break a mother’s heart.

Back in 1991 the Needham family were enjoying life on the Greek island of Kos. Emigrants from Sheffield, England, Chris and Eddie Needham lived with their two sons, Stephen and Danny. Their 19-year-old daughter Kerry, meanwhile, had a flat of her own, which she shared with her 21-month-old son, Ben. However, no-one could have predicted how suddenly their lives would change.

On July 24 Ben was being looked after by his grandparents. Kerry had a job at a local hotel, so Ben was busy playing in and around an old farmhouse. The house was located outside the village of Iraklis, and Ben’s grandfather had been employed to renovate it. However, as lunch came to a close at 2.30pm, Chris realized that her grandson had fallen silent. She subsequently checked empty rooms, nearby fields and dusty tracks, but he was nowhere to be seen. Ben was gone.

