For all his flaws, Donald Trump can’t be accused of not loving his children – especially his eldest daughter Ivanka. Born to The Donald’s first wife Ivana, Ivanka has always sat pride of place in her father’s heart. And the extent of the pair’s admiration for each other has certainly been noticed by the press – albeit for all the wrong reasons. From cringe-inducing comments in the media to overly-close photo ops, the two have certainly earned their distinction as the world’s most awkward father-daughter duo. Indeed, these embarrassing snaps might just leave you in disbelief.
20. Kiss for good luck
Throughout Trump’s campaign run, Ivanka could regularly be seen kissing her father for good luck from the stage. However, when frozen in time – as in this shot, taken in Washington in October 2016 – these moments took on an excruciatingly embarrassing quality that is certainly hard to match.
19. “How about a shoulder rub?”
Of course, Donald and Ivanka aren’t ashamed to show their mutual appreciation in public. But sometimes, their relaxed relationship with each other can leave onlookers feeling grossed-out. For example, a back rub – as administered here in a 2015 shot – seems a strange way for a father to greet his daughter.
