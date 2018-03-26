This Billionaire Socialite And Her Bachelorette Party Were Flying Over Iran When Disaster Struck

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight young women, all good friends, were enjoying the flight home from their “girls’ getaway.” Their trip had been in celebration of Turkish heiress Mina Başaran, a bride-to-be, and there was much excitement over what would probably be the wedding of the season. Sadly, their joy would soon be cut short.

Mina was a woman who had it all. She was young, beautiful, rich and popular. Her Instagram account boasted 65,000 followers, and Vogue Turkey magazine had featured her. On top of it all, she was due to marry on April 14, 2018, in what would have been a lavish ceremony at Çırağan Sarayı, a luxury hotel in Istanbul.

Mina was one of two children, and the only daughter, of Turkish billionaire Hüseyin Başaran. Başaran’s vast business empire had begun with a hazelnut enterprise, but expanded substantially from there. His current company, Başaran Investment Holding, is involved with aviation, tourism, energy and finance among many other sectors.

