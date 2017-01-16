ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who’s visited a big city will know that getting around during rush hour can be arduous. Now imagine what it must be like for Londoner Amit Patel, who is blind. Thankfully, he has his trusty guide dog Kika to help him navigate the tube system. But still, it’s not easy. To share with others his experience, he strapped a Go-Pro camera to Kika. The result was shocking.

Amit Patel is a 37-year-old father-of-one from London. After training as a doctor, he married his wife Seema in 2012 and the couple welcomed their first child in 2016. Frustratingly, Patel lost his sight just 18 months into their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Patel’s roommate during his last year of medical school was the optician who diagnosed the newlywed. Patel’s sight deteriorated rapidly from a condition called keratoconus. That’s when a decrease of protective antioxidants causes the cornea to change shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT