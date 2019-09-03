Park officials in Colorado have no choice – they must close the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. It’s because an age-old and fatal disease has started to rear its ugly head. Creatures have begun to get the plague, a fatal disorder that ran rampant across Europe in the Middle Ages.
Parts Of America Have Been Affected By Plague – And An Unexpectedly Cute Creature Is The Culprit
In recent times, authorities have usually managed to contain such outbreaks. U.S. ports have dealt with incidences of the plague – Los Angeles counts as the last American city to deal with such an epidemic back in the 1920s. So, when Colorado officials realized what was happening, they acknowledged history and acted quickly in a bid to prevent history repeating itself.