5 Coolest Links Of The Week

It’s now almost the end of July, and the sparks from the fireworks of this year’s Independence Day celebrations have pretty much cooled down. But if you’re wanting to extend the party a little longer, then be sure to check out these classic July 4-flavored flicks. If you’re looking for something a little less patriotic for your next movie fix, on the other hand, then these controversial films may be just the ticket. Yes, they were certainly ahead of the curve when it came to discussing taboos such as sex and prostitution.

While we’re on the subject of what goes on behind closed doors, The Bold Type’s Sam Page has just revealed all there is to know about filming some of the show’s steamier scenes. And for something a little – or a lot – more tame, these kids have got the lowdown on both young adult movie Teen Spirit and animated series Munki and Trunk: Meet the Jungle Crew.

