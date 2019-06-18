5 Coolest Links Of The Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest: we’ve all been in situations where we wish we could dish out a sassy remark or deliver an awesome one-liner. Fortunately, then, if you’re in need of a witty comeback in the future, these lines from film noir classics may just do the job. And if kicking back with a movie is your preferred way to escape the doom and gloom on the news today, then spare a thought for the folks who lived through the Great Depression – a time when, thankfully, Hollywood was still booming and provided respite to millions.

However, if you’re on the lookout for perfect family fare as yes, yet another weekend rolls around, then be sure to see why these kids think Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and Sonic Boom: Here Comes the Boom! would both make great choices. Plus, with awareness of the importance of good mental health very much on the rise, it’s worth taking a look at how Riverdale’s Betty Cooper is bringing that issue to the forefront on screen.

