Jim Carrey Is Set To Go On Trial Over The Tragic Death Of Ex-Girlfriend Cathriona White

On September 28, 2015, the life of famous comic actor Jim Carrey was suddenly turned upside down in the worst way possible. The body of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old make-up artist Cathriona White, had been found at her L.A. residence. The young woman had, it seemed, deliberately overdosed on prescription drugs, and her death left a huge hole in many people’s lives. And unfortunately, neither Carrey nor White’s family have as of yet been able to put the tragedy behind them. Because since White’s tragic passing many questions have arisen, and they’re all incredibly difficult to answer.

Irish-born White was married but estranged from her husband Mark Burton. She had started dating Carrey in March 2012 after meeting him at a Guns N’ Roses gig. But things didn’t go smoothly for the couple, and less than a year later they had split up. And it wasn’t an amicable breakup, with White accusing Carrey of giving her sexually transmitted diseases. The actor, however, refused any responsibility.

And yet there appeared to be no hard feelings, on Carrey’s side at least, when he spoke to the Irish Independent in March 2013. “I did go out with an Irish girl,” he said. “We’re not seeing each other anymore. But she is lovely.” Unfortunately White, for her part, reportedly sank into depression once the relationship ended. Her former husband later noted that she had a history of complex mental health issues.

