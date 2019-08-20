This Russian Instagrammer’s Body Was Discovered Inside A Suitcase

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekaterina Karaglanova’s parents enter her apartment, but not because their daughter has let them in. They’ve reached out to her landlord, fearing the worst – Karaglanova hasn’t replied to their messages for days. And, as an Instagram star, the 24-year-old presumably has a handle on her phone for most of the day.

So, Karaglanova’s parents start their search for their daughter in her apartment. Perhaps they hope to find a clue of where she’s gone, but they end up uncovering something terrible. As they unzip her suitcase, they enter into every parent’s worst nightmare: they see her corpse inside the luggage.

Ekaterina Karaglanova had already accomplished so much in just 24 years of life. For one thing, she had graduated from medical school and completed her residency in Moscow. She went on to work as a dermatologist. And according to her Instagram posts, she’d decided to pursue this career by the eighth grade.

