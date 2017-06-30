Scandals are big news in small places like Columbia in Maury County, Tennessee. With just 35,000 inhabitants, word travels fast in this city. But when a 15-year-old girl completely disappeared off the radar, fears for her safety culminated in an intensive manhunt involving law enforcement officers from all over the country.
The girl in question was Elizabeth Thomas. The teen was enrolled at Culleoka Unit School when she vanished on the morning of March 13, 2017. A friend had left her at Shoney’s – a restaurant franchise common throughout the state. But on this occasion, Thomas had brought multiple pieces of luggage with her.
Because as it transpired, the student had arranged to meet Tad Cummins – a 50-year-old science teacher at her school. And shortly after her friend left her at the restaurant, the pair vanished. What’s more, when investigators were alerted that the teenager was missing, it transpired that her relationship with Cummins had been more than mere student and teacher.
-
After Officers Saw A Suspicious Note On These Cases, They Found Truly Heartbreaking Cargo Inside
-
This Teen And Her Teacher Went Missing For A Month. Then Police Got A Tip About A Cabin In The Woods
-
20 Celebs Who Are Surprisingly Rude In Real Life
-
Their Great-Grandparents’ Store Lay Abandoned For 40 Years, But Now They’ve Unlocked The Secrets Inside
-
31 Years After This Student Went Missing, Police Were Shocked Following A Call To A Crime Scene
-
This Wheel Of Fortune Player Was Acting Strangely With Her Letter Picks. Then People Realized Why
-
Vets At This Hospital Assumed Nothing Could Shock Them. Then This Animal Was Left At Their Door
-
When A Man Got Into The Car With Her Daughters Inside, This Mother Heard A Spine-Chilling Scream
-
When A Bruise On This 5-Year-Old’s Leg Saw Her Rushed To ER, Mom Had A Grave Warning For Parents
-
5 Years After His Wife Tragically Died, He Found The Perfect Replacement For Her In Their Photos
-
When This Woman Gave Birth To Triplets, Doctors Realized That Something Was Wrong With Their Heads
-
This Woman Miscarried 9 Times In 3 Years – Then Saw A Series Of Pregnancy Tests She Hadn’t Taken