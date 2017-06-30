This Teen And Her Teacher Went Missing For A Month. Then Police Got A Tip About A Cabin In The Woods

ADVERTISEMENT

Scandals are big news in small places like Columbia in Maury County, Tennessee. With just 35,000 inhabitants, word travels fast in this city. But when a 15-year-old girl completely disappeared off the radar, fears for her safety culminated in an intensive manhunt involving law enforcement officers from all over the country.

The girl in question was Elizabeth Thomas. The teen was enrolled at Culleoka Unit School when she vanished on the morning of March 13, 2017. A friend had left her at Shoney’s – a restaurant franchise common throughout the state. But on this occasion, Thomas had brought multiple pieces of luggage with her.

Because as it transpired, the student had arranged to meet Tad Cummins – a 50-year-old science teacher at her school. And shortly after her friend left her at the restaurant, the pair vanished. What’s more, when investigators were alerted that the teenager was missing, it transpired that her relationship with Cummins had been more than mere student and teacher.

