Over 24 Hours After A Toddler Disappeared, Police Discovered Her Pink Coat In The Woods

Police are hours into the desperate search for missing two-year-old Gabriella Vitale. The toddler vanished in a swampy stretch of woodland where she and her family were on vacation. And despite efforts to locate the vulnerable child, there’s now no sign of her anyway. However, just as the night is drawing in, concerns escalate when Gabriella’s distinctive pink coat is found discarded in the wilderness.

In July 2019 Gabriella was enjoying a camping trip with her family in some woods near Comins Township in Oscoda County, Michigan. The location offers visitors a taste of rural living, boasting an attractive range of lakes, rivers and forests. In fact, Oscoda lies in the midst of the Huron National Forest, which offers fishing, hunting, walking and camping opportunities.

Gabriella and her relatives where visiting the area from their home near Monroe, MI, having spent several days camping together. However, on the morning of July 15 the family were packing up their belongings, ready to leave their camping spot. But it was then that young Gabriella vanished when her relatives apparently lost track of her.

