This 20-Year-Old British Man Attempted To Assassinate Donald Trump

As Michael Sandford reaches for the police officer’s gun, there’s seemingly only one thing on his mind: the man delivering a speech at the front of the Las Vegas rally. But before he can point the weapon at then presidential candidate Donald Trump, Sandford is pinned to the ground and arrested. And yet there’s more to this young British man’s story than first meets the eye.
Sandford, 20, originally hails from Dorking, a small town in the English county of Surrey. His childhood was marred by bullying, and he eventually left school at age 16 despite showing remarkable promise. Soon after, he moved out of his family home into a nearby apartment.
Sandford has a complicated background of mental illness. Indeed, his family says he suffers from autism, depression, seizures, obsessive compulsive disorder, heart problems and even Crohn’s disease. His mom, Lynne Sandford, says he was also treated for anorexia as a child.
These Two Stunning Cosplayers Got Married – And Their Wedding Was An Awesome Modern-Day Fairytale
This Is The Surprising Reason Why Prince George Is Always Wearing Shorts
A Video Of Tigers Taking Down A Drone Went Viral – But The Truth Behind It Is Far More Sinister
Only 14 U.S. Presidents Have Failed To Serve Their Full Terms. Will Donald Trump Be Next?
When Momma Gave Birth To Kittens, Daddy Cat Refused To Let Her Go Through It Alone
Dad Saw His Daughter Born From A Hospital Bed, And 7 Weeks On Their Time Together Tragically Ended
When She Took This Adopted Bull Terrier To A Vet, X-Rays Revealed How Horribly He’d Been Abused
20 Perfectly Timed Photos Taken Right Before The Moment Of Doom
These Researchers Dug Up The Remains Of Illegal Immigrants Who Died Trying To Cross The U.S. Border
This Legendary Tattoo Artist Gave People Free Tattoos – On One Unexpected Condition
10 Years After This Girl Vanished Without A Trace, A Disturbing Confession Was Captured On Camera
This Tiny Hippo Was Found Trapped In A Deadly Mud Hole, Forcing Rescuers Into A Race Against Time