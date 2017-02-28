This 20-Year-Old British Man Attempted To Assassinate Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT

As Michael Sandford reaches for the police officer’s gun, there’s seemingly only one thing on his mind: the man delivering a speech at the front of the Las Vegas rally. But before he can point the weapon at then presidential candidate Donald Trump, Sandford is pinned to the ground and arrested. And yet there’s more to this young British man’s story than first meets the eye.

Sandford, 20, originally hails from Dorking, a small town in the English county of Surrey. His childhood was marred by bullying, and he eventually left school at age 16 despite showing remarkable promise. Soon after, he moved out of his family home into a nearby apartment.

Sandford has a complicated background of mental illness. Indeed, his family says he suffers from autism, depression, seizures, obsessive compulsive disorder, heart problems and even Crohn’s disease. His mom, Lynne Sandford, says he was also treated for anorexia as a child.

