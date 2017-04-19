20 Shadowy Secrets That Uber Doesn’t Want You To Know About

It’s the app which has revolutionized the taxi industry. But Uber isn’t always as super as its name suggests. Indeed, here’s a look at how the company has continually made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
20. It got caught up in an immigration protest
Not for the first time, Uber was accused of trying to profit from other people’s misery in 2017. While the New York Taxi Workers Alliance held a strike against Donald Trump’s immigration order, Uber continued to offer rides. As a result, many users deleted the app in protest.
19. It exploited a hostage situation
Three years earlier, Uber shamelessly tried to work a hostage situation to its own advantage. The company increased prices four-fold to capitalize on thousands of workers seeking refuge from a terror attack in Sydney. The company was later forced to apologize and offer free rides following an online outrage.
