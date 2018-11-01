After Cars Kept Parking In A City’s Cycle Lanes, The Mayor Sent A Crushing Message To The Drivers

ADVERTISEMENT

The solution was heavy-duty, but it was effective – and outrageous. In the end, it took less than 20 seconds for an enraged city mayor to permanently immobilize a Mercedes S-class parked illegally in a city cycle lane. It was, perhaps, one of his most memorable political moments.

Tensions between drivers and cyclists are inevitable in a busy urban environment. Cyclists can zip through stuck traffic, but drivers don’t necessarily see them coming – or respect their space. On the other hand, some cyclists don’t always obey the rules. They might jump traffic lights, ride on sidewalks, fail to signal properly, ride the wrong way up a one-way street, or completely ignore pedestrian crossings.

Indeed, both motorists and cyclists can be selfish. Both can be overly aggressive. And sometimes that aggression can descend into open warfare. In May 2013, for example, a British motorist boasted about hitting a cyclist with her vehicle. “Definitely knocked a cyclist off his bike earlier,” she tweeted. “I have right of way – he doesn’t even pay road tax!”

