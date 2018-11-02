China’s Top Actress Went Missing For Three Months – Then Reappeared With $120m In Unpaid Taxes

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s October 2018, and Chinese movie star Fan Bingbing hasn’t been heard from since July. Has she escaped to America, as the rumors claim? Or has an affair with the country’s Vice President landed her in jail? After months of speculation, the actor finally reappears – with a confession that could ruin her career.

Born in Qingdao, in China’s Shandong Province, in 1981, Fan’s career as an actress took off in 1999. At that time, she’d landed a supporting role in the costume drama My Fair Princess. A hit across much of Asia, the television show soon made the teenager into a household name. And within a few years, she was earning some impressive roles.

In 2003, Fan took the lead in Cell Phone, a movie that became China’s biggest box office hit that year. And by the time she parted ways with her studio in 2007, the actor had accumulated a number of awards and nominations. On top of that, she even released an album, entitled Just Begun.

