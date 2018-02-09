11 Days After This Boy’s Father Reported Him Missing, Police Found Him Hidden In Their Basement

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s summer in Detroit, Michigan, and Charles Bothuell IV is being interviewed by the notorious TV journalist Nancy Grace. Despondent, the man stares at the camera, believing that he is there to discuss the search for his missing son. But then Grace makes a shocking revelation, sending the tragedy in an unexpected direction.

The story began back in June 2014, when Charles was living with his wife Monique Dillard-Bothuell in Detroit, MI. With him was his son from a previous relationship, Charles Bothuell V, who had been living with the couple for two years. Sadly, life for the Bothuells was far from perfect.

Apparently, in February 2012, the younger Bothuell attempted to run away from his father’s house. And the following year, a suspicious fire broke out. However, despite the family’s difficulties, the boy continued to live at the Bothuells’ home. But in 2014 things took a sinister turn.

