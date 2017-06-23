This 12-Year-Old Was Home Alone When She Secretly Started Filming A Man Prowling Around The Backyard

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine you’re a young kid sitting home alone and suddenly you hear an unexpected noise at the front door. Is that someone trying to get in? Or are you just imagining it? You get up to investigate, and you spot a strange man out of your window, acting furtively in the garden…

One 12-year-old girl knows exactly what this feels like. Taylor Blanton was sitting at home one afternoon when she had the fright of her young life. She was in the kitchen, absorbed in playing a game on her phone when something dramatic broke her concentration.

First of all, she heard an unusual noise. It seemed to be coming from outside her own front door. Her immediate and terrifying first thought was that somebody was trying to gain entry to the house.

