In 1993 This Seattle Grunge Star Was Found Murdered. Then Ten Years On Cops Got A DNA Match

It’s summer in Seattle, Washington, and 27-year-old singer Mia Zapata is found slaughtered in the street. But as the city’s grunge scene mourns one of its brightest stars, police are unable to capture her killer. For ten years, the culprit will elude justice – until a man in Florida finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

By the time the ’90s rolled around, grunge music already had a tight grip on the youth of the Pacific Northwest. And in Seattle, Washington, the movement was at its most vibrant. While the term was mostly used to describe a brand of alternative rock, grunge was fast becoming a subculture in its own right.

Of course, some of the bands that came out of Seattle during this heady time need no introduction. But while the likes of Nirvana and Pearl Jam were finding their feet in Washington’s capital, there was another outfit that could have made it just as far. Known as The Gits, the group was an intrinsic part of the city’s music scene in the early 1990s.

