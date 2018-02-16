21 Years After Her Son Was Abducted, This Mother Finally Found Out What Happened To Him

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a spring day in California, and Maria Mancia gets a visit from the authorities. More than two decades earlier, her partner had snatched their son from the home they shared and disappeared without a trace. Without so much as a photo to treasure, Maria has never given up hope of seeing her boy again. And now, it seems his fate has finally been discovered.

The story began back in 1995, when Maria was living with a man named Valentin Hernandez in Rancho Cucamonga, a suburban city some 40 miles east of Los Angeles, CA. Located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, it’s a pretty-looking place and one that has been ranked among Money magazine’s best places to live.

Sadly, though, life for Maria and Valentin was anything but pretty. Indeed, despite the presence of their infant son Steven, the couple’s relationship had hit a rough patch. However, nothing could have prepared Maria for the shocking turn of events that was about to take place. She was busy at work one day when Valentin decided on a devastating course of action.

