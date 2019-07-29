36 Years After An Italian Teen Disappeared, Police Made A Disturbing Discovery Inside A Vatican Tomb

ADVERTISEMENT

After decades of anguish, the family of missing teenager Emanuela Orlandi standby as workers prize open two Vatican City tombs. An anonymous tip-off in 2019 about their relative’s mysterious disappearance had led them towards the exclusive burial site. At the scene, Vatican police and a forensic expert supervise as the vaults finally come open.

Back in June 1983, Emanuela had vanished without a trace following a music lesson in Rome. Since then, there have been a number of suspected sightings and conspiracy theories surrounding the then 15-year-old. But despite the media interest throughout Italy, none of the leads detectives have followed have ever provided a breakthrough.

However, in the summer of 2018 the Orlandi family received another anonymous tip-off regarding Emanuela’s whereabouts. Strangely, almost like a Dan Brown novel, the ominous message instructed them to “look where the angel is pointing.” And the clue would lead them to the heart of the Vatican and the Teutonic Cemetery. But a subsequent exhumation only added to the mystery surrounding the girl’s disappearance.

