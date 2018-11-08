75 Years After A Couple Went Missing In The Alps, Two Mummified Bodies Were Found In A Glacier

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2017 a ski resort worker was making repairs to a ski tower when he noticed an unusual dark patch in the snow. At first he thought it was mud. Then he thought, no, it’s some rocks. But as he drew closer, he began to recognize various items: an umbrella, a bottle, a boot… a mummified human face. In fact, there were two dead bodies in the ground before him. And they been encased in an alpine glacier for 75 years.

Located in the Bernese Alps in Switzerland, the glacier containing the bodies is known as Tsanfleuron, which means “field of flowers” (a reference, perhaps, to a distant past when the region was once cloaked in flowery meadows.) Today it forms part of a popular ski area centered on the village of Les Diablerets, whose name is derived from the French word for “devil.”

Indeed, local myths have long supposed that diabolical entities inhabit the surrounding mountains. Which is appropriate, considering that around 300 people have vanished in the region in the last century alone. In fact, the local terrain conceals a plethora of deadly hazards. Searches are difficult to conduct and bodies hard to recover. Now, however, climate change is causing the region’s glaciers to rapidly retreat. And as they thaw, they are exposing human remains…

