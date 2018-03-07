After This Boy Went Missing In 2011, Police Soon Began To Doubt His Mother’s Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Search parties scoured a radius of 20 blocks, but all to no avail. Despite hunting high and low, the authorites could find no trace of two-year-old Sky Elijah Metalwala. On November 6, 2011, the toddler was allegedly snatched from a parked car in the city of Bellevue, Washington. His mother Julia Biryukova claims she left him unattended while she went to find a gas station on foot. But when she returned to the vehicle, Sky was gone.

So far, police have spent more than $2 million and 14,000 working hours trying to find the missing boy. Furthermore, Bellevue Police Department, Redmond Police Department and the FBI have followed up in excess of 2,500 tips without making a breakthrough. Consequently, investigators are wondering if there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, they now believe that Biryukova may not have told them the whole truth. “Her story is inconsistent with the evidence that we do have,” Bellevue police chief Steve Mylett told Q13 News This Morning in November 2016. “Her statements to police at the time that she reported Sky missing were not supported by the evidence and the facts as we know them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT