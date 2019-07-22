Two Weeks After A College Student Disappeared, Police Made A Disturbing Discovery In A Canyon

ADVERTISEMENT

As they search for missing college student Mackenzie Lueck, investigators turn their attention to a secluded canyon in Utah. They have no way of knowing the disturbing scene that they are about to uncover. But two weeks after the student vanished in the dead of night, cops are about to make a bleak breakthrough.

Before her shocking disappearance, Lueck was much like any other college student. She was raised in El Segundo – a small city in Los Angeles, California – where she was the only girl among four siblings. She attended El Segundo High, where she met Carra Barbee. In a June 2019 interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, Barbee said of Lueck, “Honestly, I didn’t know anyone who didn’t like her.”

While at El Segundo High, Lueck and Barbee were both members of the school water polo and swim teams. They clearly loved the water, and some days they spent up to six hours in the pool. Aside from sport, Lueck also had philanthropic interests, helping to set up the school’s breast cancer awareness club.

