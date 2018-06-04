After A Son Heard His Mother’s Awful Confession, Even Darker Secrets About His Parents Emerged

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 2014, and 53-year-old Todd Scott is in the witness box during a sensational murder trial at Laramie County District Court in Wyoming. The evidence he is giving takes the court back decades to the 1970s, when Scott was just a young child. And the accused whom he is testifying against is his own mother, Alice Uden.

And as we’ll see, Alice Uden and her fourth husband, Gerald Uden – not Todd Scott’s biological father – had more than their fair share of the darkest kind of secrets. And when those secrets were finally revealed, after the couple were arrested in September 2013, the Udens’ children and their neighbors were shocked to their cores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alice and Gerald Uden lived in the sleepy Missouri hamlet of Chadwick in Christian County having settled there some 30 years before Alice faced her son in court. The township is set in the midst of the scenic hills and rivers of the Ozarks, in the Mark Twain National Forest. Founded in 1883 at the end of railroad, not much had happened there since then – until the truth about the Udens emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT