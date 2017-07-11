After This Man Stole Someone’s Wallet, What He Found Inside Made Him Quickly Confess To The Cops

By Sam Hopkinson
July 11, 2017
Aged 19, Connor Dawes was a mugger – he would threaten or attack people before stealing their possessions. After beating and robbing one victim, he escaped with the poor man’s wallet. But when he was rifling through it, however, he made a startling discovery – and it changed everything.

 

Dawes and a friend had been in Nuneaton, Warwickshire when they spotted their victim. The man had been walking alone through the center of town at 10 p.m. at night. They began to follow.

CCTV footage captured that night shows Dawes and his accomplice following their intended victim for five minutes. The man then walked around a corner and into an alleyway. He was isolated and alone – making him a perfect target for the muggers.

 

