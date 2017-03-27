After Mom Handed Her Daughter To A Stranger, She Heard Four Words That Chilled Her To The Bone

ADVERTISEMENT

When one mom met a couple at a grocery store, she noticed how much they’d taken a shine to her daughter. So when they struck up a conversation, she thought little of it. But seemingly, things soon then took a sinister turn.

Amanda Florczykowski lives with her husband Aaron and her four children in Longview, Texas. Aaron owns a local carpet-cleaning business. Meanwhile, Amanda is very involved with her local church. And like all families, they are of course very protective of their kids.

In February 2016, Amanda took her then two-year-old daughter on a trip to the local grocery store. It was early in the afternoon and their visit was just like any other. That was until they reached the check-out after finishing their shop, however.

