After Someone Heard Desperate Cries From The Shed Next Door, Police Discovered A Sinister Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

On a spring night in 2017, Jennifer Elliott disappeared from her home. Certain that something was wrong, her mom took to the streets, hoping to find clues as to where her daughter had gone. But then she heard a strange sound emanating from a shed – and when she investigated, a horrifying story began to unfold.

Elliott, aged 30, lived with her mother, Gayle Rowe, and her son in Blanchester. The small town is located some 40 miles east of Cincinnati, Ohio – and the family seemed to be on warm terms with their neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, an unthinkable crime was about to intrude on their lives. In the early hours of April 26, 2017, Rowe returned home. She decided to look in on the other two occupants of the house. But while she found her grandson peacefully slumbering in bed, Elliott was nowhere to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT