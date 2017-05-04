After This Supermom Disappeared, Police Uncovered The Disturbing Truth About Her Double Life

By Chris Wharfe
May 4, 2017
Image: via KJCT News 8

It’s been two days since Jess Birgfeld last saw her mom Paige – a supermom by anyone’s definition. No doubt feverishly worried, she subsequently insists that her nanny calls the police. However, little does she know that she’ll never see her mom again. What’s more, the reasons for her disappearance will turn her and her family’s lives upside down.

Image: MesaCountySheriffsDepartment via People
Paige Birgfeld was 34 years old at the time of her disappearance in 2007. She lived in Grand Junction, Colorado, a single mom to her three kids Taft, Kohl and Jess. She’d been divorced twice, with all three of her children being born to her second husband, Robert Dixon.

Image: via CBSNews
Image: via CBSNews

Birgfeld did everything she could to support her daughter and sons. Indeed, she ran several businesses from home, selling products such as baby slings and kitchenware. She also undertook a number of other entrepreneurial ventures, including opening a dance school.

