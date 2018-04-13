After This Teen Survived Being Shot, She Faced Her Attackers In Court With Six Powerful Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Deserae Turner had survived against all odds – the 14-year-old had been shot in the head and left to die in a deserted canal. But Turner lived, and she had a message for the teens who attacked her.

Before her ordeal began, Turner had seemingly led the life of a typical young teenager. The Utah native loved to ride horses, practice karate and play tunes on her saxophone. And like most other kids her age, she also regularly used social media to chat with her friends.

Shockingly, though, it was her affinity for Snapchat that had made her a target for violence. Turner regularly sent her friend Colter Peterson messages through the social media app. Her persistent contact got on Peterson’s nerves, however.

