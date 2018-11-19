This Is What’s Happened To Amy Fisher Since The Grievous Crime That Launched Her To Notoriety

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s May 1992 in the affluent suburbs of Long Island, New York. Seventeen-year-old Amy Fisher has arrived at the home of her older lover, Joey Buttafuoco. After a brief conversation with his wife Mary Jo, Fisher fires a bullet into her face. With one shot, the “Long Island Lolita” has made her way into the nation’s headlines – and will remain there for many years to come.

Born in August 1974, Fisher grew up in Nassau County in Long Island, New York. She enjoyed a comfortable life with her parents Roseann and Elliot. And for Fisher’s 16th birthday, her parents presented her with a car. However, it wasn’t long before the teenager got into an accident and needed to get the vehicle repaired.

Fisher then decided to take her car to the same repair shop that her father Elliot used. In fact, she had already met the owner, 35-year-old Buttafuoco, when she had accompanied him there on a previous occasion. And over the course of a number of visits, the two began an affair.

