This Is What’s Happened To Amy Fisher Since The Grievous Crime That Launched Her To Notoriety

By Suzi Marsh
November 19, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Fisher outside court
Image: Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images

It’s May 1992 in the affluent suburbs of Long Island, New York. Seventeen-year-old Amy Fisher has arrived at the home of her older lover, Joey Buttafuoco. After a brief conversation with his wife Mary Jo, Fisher fires a bullet into her face. With one shot, the “Long Island Lolita” has made her way into the nation’s headlines – and will remain there for many years to come.

Image: Bjoertvedt

Born in August 1974, Fisher grew up in Nassau County in Long Island, New York. She enjoyed a comfortable life with her parents Roseann and Elliot. And for Fisher’s 16th birthday, her parents presented her with a car. However, it wasn’t long before the teenager got into an accident and needed to get the vehicle repaired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/ReelzChannel

Fisher then decided to take her car to the same repair shop that her father Elliot used. In fact, she had already met the owner, 35-year-old Buttafuoco, when she had accompanied him there on a previous occasion. And over the course of a number of visits, the two began an affair.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT