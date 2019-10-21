After Being Hit By A Car And Kidnapped, A Sports Star Opened Up About Her Terrifying Ordeal

The day that Nathalie Birli disappeared started off pretty ordinarily for the Austrian athlete. She had left her young baby at home to do some triathlon training on her bike. But before she could return to her family she was reportedly kidnapped, then held captive. And now she’s revealed exactly what happened in the six hours that she was missing.
But before we discover what happened to Birli, let’s learn a bit more about her. Born in 1992, the Austrian athlete had enjoyed a stunning career, bagging a number of under-23 titles across disciplines including cycling, duathlon, and triathlon. In 2016 she was a professional cyclist, racing for the Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö team; and she had even won the national women’s cycling league.