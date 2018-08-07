In 2009 This Boxer Was Found Dead In A Hotel. Then Police Found Blood On His Wife’s Purse

ADVERTISEMENT

By July 2009 Arturo Gatti’s career as a two-weight boxing champion is long behind him. Then he was a family man – although his relationship with his wife Amanda was the subject of much speculation. So when Arturo was found dead on the floor of an apartment in a Brazilian holiday resort, suspicion soon fell on the woman left behind.

Born April 15, 1972, in Cassino, Italy, Arturo grew up in Latium in the central west of the country. However, as a boy he relocated with his family to Montreal in Quebec, Canada. And when he was a teenager, he moved once more – this time some 375 miles south to Jersey City, New Jersey.

By that time, Arturo had developed an interest in boxing. And when he was just 17 years old, he started living with Mario Costa, his trainer. Soon, he was fully immersed in the fighting lifestyle. But even though his initial goal was to compete on behalf of Canada in the 1992 Summer Games, he abandoned that career path a year before the competition took place.

