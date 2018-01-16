This 8-Year-Old Endured 13 Major Surgeries Before Police Discovered His Mother’s Twisted Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

In a hospital in Texas, young Christopher Bowen gets ready for another round under the doctor’s knife. According to his mother, he is deathly ill, perhaps with only months left to live. But then hospital staff notice something strange. So strange, in fact, that it sparks the beginning of a complicated legal battle that any parent will struggle to understand.

Christopher was born in April 2009 at the Medical City Hospital in Dallas, Texas. The boy’s mother, Kaylene Bowen, and his father, Ryan Crawford, were no longer together. In fact, they had only briefly dated before Christopher was conceived. Nevertheless, Kaylene decided to keep the baby and kept Ryan up-to-date with her pregnancy as it progressed.

According to Kaylene, the period leading up to Christopher’s birth was a difficult one. Apparently, the mom-to-be suffered from regular ailments and would often call Ryan from various hospitals around Dallas. And, allegedly, she even claimed to have registered a temperature of more than 110 degrees for an entire week.

