In 1976 This Boy Was Playing At A Local Swimming Pool When Suddenly He Vanished Without A Trace

The search was exhaustive. Helicopters flew back and forth in the sky, scouring the area for clues, while Green Berets and National Guard troops worked their way through the neighborhood. At the same time, scuba divers dredged the Shawsheen River and sniffer dogs combed nearby woodland. And just one piece of evidence would be enough.

On Saturday, August 21, 1976, a 10-year-old boy, Andy Puglisi, vanished from a public swimming pool near his home in the city of Lawrence, Massachusetts. His disappearance prompted an extraordinary search operation. In fact, more than 2,000 volunteers joined in. Despite their best efforts, though, Puglisi was never found.

Today, though, more than 40 years later, Puglisi has not been forgotten. Friends and family remember the anniversary of his disappearance, and the police continue to follow up leads. However, the chances of finding him alive are vanishingly small. In fact, everything suggests that he met with a horrible fate…

