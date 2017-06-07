The Brutal Story Of Bonnie And Clyde Busts The Myths About The Notorious Outlaws Wide Open

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie and Clyde have been glamorized and mythologized perhaps more than any criminals in history. Movies, songs and TV and stage shows have all been inspired by the murderous pair. However, what is the real unvarnished truth about the criminal couple and their gang, who the FBI suspected of 13 murders?

Bonnie Elizabeth Parker was born in 1910 in Rowena, Texas, a rural community about 230 miles from Dallas. A middle child, her bricklayer father Charles died when she was only four. Her mother, Emma, subsequently moved with her children to West Dallas. There, Bonnie’s mom worked as a seamstress and the family lived with Emma’s parents.

Meanwhile, Clyde Chestnut Barrow was the child of dirt-poor farmers, born the fifth of seven children in 1909. In the early 1920s the family moved to the notorious slum of West Dallas. Bonnie grew up to be a good-looking woman, although she stood just 4 feet 11 inches tall. As a child, she’s said to have been a good student with a passion for poetry who aspired to be an actress.

