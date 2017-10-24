Imagine you’re at work, and you receive a phone call from an unknown number. Do you answer it? It could be a friend using a different cellphone or any number of other things. You decide to ignore it. Then the phone rings again, displaying the same unfamiliar number. This time you answer it. When this happened to father Jeff Weber, he couldn’t have prepared himself for what he would hear. It might just have been the worst phone call that he could ever have received.
Jeff Weber lives with his family in Ogden, Utah. Each year, five percent of the population is victim to either violent or property-related crime. But despite Ogden’s high per capita crime rate, the Weber family never thought that they would receive a phone call like the one they did.
The Weber family seemed just like any other, and Wednesday, April 19, 2017, started like any other. Jeff’s 13-year-old daughter headed off for school while he went to work. It was on this day, while Jeff was at the wheel of a haz-mat vehicle, that he received the chilling call.
-
20 Notorious Criminals That You Never Knew Were In The FBI Witness Protection Program
-
A Caller Said He Would Kill This Dad’s Daughter – But Then The Father Uncovered A Horrifying Scam
-
This Dog Lived In A Scorching Desert For Months. Then Rescuers Discovered The Heartbreaking Reason Why
-
After Their Son Died Because Of Medical Errors, These Devastated Parents Had A Grave Warning For Others
-
Two Families Tested Their Adopted Daughters’ DNA – And The Results Left Them Totally Dumbstruck
-
Katie Holmes Has Finally Gone Public With Her New Boyfriend, And You May Even Recognize Who He Is
-
This Woman Was Sick Of Catcallers Harassing Her, So She Started Taking Selfies With The Offenders
-
When A Woman Dumped This Dog In The Trash, She Didn’t Know What The Garbage Man Would Do
-
This Scene From It Was So Nightmare-Inducing That Even Bill Skarsgård Knew It Needed To Be Cut
-
This Woman Fell In Love With A Guy On Her Train Who Never Knew. Then A Year On She Gave Him A Note
-
This Man’s Entire Family Were Killed In A Terrible Crash. Then Police Found Out The Senseless Reason
-
When A Stranger Handed This Woman A Sinister Note, She Immediately Started Faking A Seizure