A Caller Said He Would Kill This Dad’s Daughter – But Then The Father Uncovered A Horrifying Scam

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine you’re at work, and you receive a phone call from an unknown number. Do you answer it? It could be a friend using a different cellphone or any number of other things. You decide to ignore it. Then the phone rings again, displaying the same unfamiliar number. This time you answer it. When this happened to father Jeff Weber, he couldn’t have prepared himself for what he would hear. It might just have been the worst phone call that he could ever have received.

Jeff Weber lives with his family in Ogden, Utah. Each year, five percent of the population is victim to either violent or property-related crime. But despite Ogden’s high per capita crime rate, the Weber family never thought that they would receive a phone call like the one they did.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weber family seemed just like any other, and Wednesday, April 19, 2017, started like any other. Jeff’s 13-year-old daughter headed off for school while he went to work. It was on this day, while Jeff was at the wheel of a haz-mat vehicle, that he received the chilling call.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT