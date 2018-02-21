In 1978 Calvin Klein’s Daughter Was Abducted – And The Kidnappers Demanded A $100,000 Ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

It was winter in New York City in the late 1970s, and the beloved daughter of a famous fashion designer was on her way to school. Sadly, she did not attend class that day. Instead, the young girl was spirited away by kidnappers, and a ransom of thousands of dollars was demanded for her safe return. But what really happened to little Marci Klein?

Marci was born on October 21, 1967, the only child of Calvin and Jayne Centre Klein. Today, Calvin Klein is a global brand, legendary for its fashion and luxury goods. But this was far from the case for the man behind the successful company at the time of his daughter’s birth. Marci’s father was then a 35-year-old drop-out from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Having completed an apprenticeship under Dan Millstein, a coat manufacturer, Calvin was making ends meet by designing clothing for retail outlets across the city.

However, the year after Marci was born, Calvin’s fortunes began to change. Tired of working for other designers, he teamed up with his friend Barry Schwartz to launch his own company. And fortune smiled when a vice president of upmarket New York department store Bonwit Teller chanced upon a Calvin creation. The retail executive bought from the designer in bulk, and the orders for Calvin Klein the company began to pour in.

