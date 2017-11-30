When This Construction Worker Saw A Suspicious Car, He Rushed To Grab The Baby In The Back

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a normal Monday morning in July 2017 when Colin Blevin arrived at his workplace as usual at about 7:00 a.m. What wasn’t usual that summer morning in San José, California, was the fact that a dirty-looking man was blocking the entrance to the construction firm in his car. According to Blevin, there was something not quite right about the man. He appeared to be muttering to himself and behaving suspiciously. In fact, to Blevin’s eyes, the stranger “appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”

The 44-year-old had just asked the man to move his vehicle – a 1992 white Honda Accord – when Blevin spotted something even more unusual. The construction worker spoke to People magazine about the incident on July 20, 2017. He said, “The back door [of the car] was cracked open and I saw a baby… Right away I thought, ‘that makes no sense.’”

“The baby was well taken care of, and this guy was dirty, skinny and jittery, Blevin continued. “I thought, ‘There is no way the baby belongs to this man.’” Indeed, there was every reason to suspect that something was up. Blevin did not know it at the time, but the poor infant had been abducted just a few hours earlier.

