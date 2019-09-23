This Couple Claimed That Their Baby Boy Died, But Then Their Friends Started To Grow Suspicious

There are few things so cruel and tragic in this world as losing a newborn child. It’s abhorrent to think, then, that anyone would ever attempt to exploit that situation for their own personal gain. However, that’s exactly what one Pennsylvania couple allegedly did, when they apparently claimed that their baby boy had passed away mere hours after being born.
Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang hail from Somerset, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And the announcement of their pregnancy was a cause for celebration among friends, as it usually is for expecting parents. According to latter’s best friend Cynthia Dilascio, the Langs had apparently been expecting once before; but they told their friends that they’d lost the baby.