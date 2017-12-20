This Dad Was Putting His Kids To Bed When A Mysterious Man Came To The Door With An Envelope

It’s a November evening in the Scottish highlands, and Alistair Wilson is putting his sons to bed. Suddenly, the doorbell rings, and a man hands over a mysterious blue envelope. Minutes later, Alistair is dying – the victim of a shooting that remains unsolved to this day.
Alistair grew up in Kilbirnie, a small town on Scotland’s west coast. After studying accountancy and business law at university, he began working for the Bank of Scotland. At first, he was stationed in Fort William, a highland settlement some 110 miles from his hometown.
After a while, Alistair left rural Scotland for the city. After a stint in Edinburgh, he moved to Inverness, where he joined his employer’s business banking team. There, he took responsibility for small to medium-sized firms, dealing with companies in far-flung places such as Orkney and the Western Isles.
