17 Years After This Prisoner Escaped, Police Finally Found His Unexpected Hiding Place

Perhaps fugitive Son Jiang hears a whir outside of his hiding spot – an unlikely sound in the secret location where he lives. Even if he doesn’t notice the drone hovering overhead, it’s too late; police have found him after 17 years on the run in China. And it’s hard to fathom living in the spot where they discover Jiang.
Jiang had, of course, spent nearly two decades on the run after making his escape from a prison camp in 2002. He had earned his place behind bars for partaking in the trafficking of women and children. But instead of serving his full sentence, Jiang successfully broke out of the camp.