ADVERTISEMENT

The prison guards have been keeping a watchful eye on an inmate stalking his cell. But suddenly, something doesn’t seem right. They approach to take a closer look, only to discover the unbelievable truth. A tunnel has opened up right under their noses… and their most infamous prisoner has disappeared into the night.

On July 11, 2015, guards at the maximum-security Federal Social Readaptation Center No.1 in Almoloya de Juárez, Mexico, were observing the prisoner on CCTV. When he failed to reemerge from the concealed shower area of his cell, they went to investigate further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unbelievably, the prisoner was gone. Guards found an empty cell and a hole in the shower floor where a square of concrete had been removed. Inside the hole was a ladder descending 33 feet into the ground. At the bottom was a man-made tunnel just 5 feet 7 inches high and only 30 inches wide.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT