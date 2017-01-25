The prison guards have been keeping a watchful eye on an inmate stalking his cell. But suddenly, something doesn’t seem right. They approach to take a closer look, only to discover the unbelievable truth. A tunnel has opened up right under their noses… and their most infamous prisoner has disappeared into the night.
On July 11, 2015, guards at the maximum-security Federal Social Readaptation Center No.1 in Almoloya de Juárez, Mexico, were observing the prisoner on CCTV. When he failed to reemerge from the concealed shower area of his cell, they went to investigate further.
Unbelievably, the prisoner was gone. Guards found an empty cell and a hole in the shower floor where a square of concrete had been removed. Inside the hole was a ladder descending 33 feet into the ground. At the bottom was a man-made tunnel just 5 feet 7 inches high and only 30 inches wide.
The 20 Weirdest Conspiracy Theories In The History Of Hollywood Award Ceremonies
Muhammad Ali Helped Save The Lives Of 15 Hostages In Iraq, But Even The President Blasted His Methods
After Rescuers Took In This Broken Mama Dog, She Led Them On A Desperate Search To Find Her Babies
Scientists Say This Young Woman Has The Most Beautiful Face In The World
After This Guy Rescued An Abandoned Dog, He Realized That She Definitely Wasn’t Alone
After Trolls Called Her Fat In High School, Dad Said He’d Pay For Her Plastic Surgery
20 Before-And-After Photos Of U.S. Presidents That Show What Holding Office Does To You
When Rescuers Found This Abandoned Dog, They Were Horrified By His Appalling Condition
20 Genius Hairdo Hacks That Make Even Lazy Girls’ Locks Look Good
When This Locksmith Cracked Opened An Old Safe, It Revealed Some Extraordinary Treasure
This Morbidly Obese Man Trolled Bodybuilders Online – Until One Day They Turned The Tables On Him
20 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Homeless Before They Found Fame