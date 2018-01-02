This Ex-NFL Star Was Married For Less Than A Year Before He Became A Suspect In His Wife’s Murder

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s early on a November morning, and police are called to a condominium in a Utah snow resort. There, they find that a young woman has been horrifically slain, with fatal knife wounds in her neck. Soon, the finger of suspicion lands on her new husband – a footballer once set to be a star of the NFL.

Anthony McClanahan was born on April 3, 1971, in Bakersfield, a city in Kern County, California. His father had been a star football player with the Minnesota Vikings, and it was clear from a young age that Anthony would follow in his footsteps.

At Bakersfield High School, Anthony began his football career with a bang. In fact, he was part of an undefeated team, still remembered today as one of the best that the school has ever seen. After graduating, he attended Washington State University, where his skills as a linebacker continued to impress.

