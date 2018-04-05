This Father Frantically Called His Son Before He And His Wife Suffered A Terrible Fate

ADVERTISEMENT

When Steven Standley set out to meet up with his son, Jared, one evening he somehow knew things wouldn’t end well. In fact, he was so scared that he contacted his other son to voice his fears. In a chilling final phone call, he told his boy, “If you don’t hear from me in 20 minutes, call 911.”

On March 14, 2018, Steven Standley had set out to meet his son, Jared. Just a week before, the 21-year-old had been asked to move out of the family home in Buckley, Washington, where he had previously lived with his father and mother, Theresa Standley. But, out of the blue, it seems Jared had come back.

According to Pierce County police, it is thought that Steven believed his son had somehow acquired a gun, and he was going to confront Jared about it. It was a situation that concerned Steven greatly. So much, in fact, that before meeting Jared, he had placed a call to another of his sons telling him what was happening.

